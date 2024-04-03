Houses on brink of collapse after deadly 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

Houses are on the brink of collapse with many destroyed after the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century hit Taiwan.

At least four people have been killed and over 50 injured after the earthquake struck at around 7.58am local time on Wednesday (3 April).

The national fire agency confirmed four people died in Hualien County, the epicentre of the quake.

Taiwan’s monitoring agency measured the earthquake at magnitude 7.2, while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.4.

The effects of the earthquake were felt on mainland China and as far away as Taiwanese-controlled islands off the coast of China,