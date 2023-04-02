UK government 'in negotiations' over three Britons held by Taliban in Afghanistan

The UK government is “in negotiations” over three Britons held by the Taliban in Afghanistan, the home secretary says.

So-called “danger tourist” Miles Routledge and charity medic Kevin Cornwell are among the three believed to have been held by Taliban secret police since January in separate incidents.

“Anyone travelling to dangerous parts of the world should take the utmost caution,” Suella Braverman said this morning (Sunday).

“If there are risks to people’s safety if they’re a British citizen abroad, then the UK government is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that they’re safe.

“The government is in negotiations and working hard to ensure people’s safety is upheld.”

