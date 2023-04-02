Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:39
UK government ‘in negotiations’ over three Britons held by Taliban in Afghanistan, Braverman says
The UK government is “in negotiations” over three Britons held by the Taliban in Afghanistan, the home secretary says.
So-called “danger tourist” Miles Routledge and charity medic Kevin Cornwell are among the three believed to have been held by Taliban secret police since January in separate incidents.
“Anyone travelling to dangerous parts of the world should take the utmost caution,” Suella Braverman said this morning (Sunday).
“If there are risks to people’s safety if they’re a British citizen abroad, then the UK government is going to do whatever it takes to ensure that they’re safe.
“The government is in negotiations and working hard to ensure people’s safety is upheld.”
Sign up to our newsletters.
Up next
00:36
Andrew Tate paces and smokes cigar hours after jail release
00:31
Pope Francis jokes ‘I’m still alive’ moments after leaving hospital
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
00:59
Moment lost four-year-old and his dog found in New Jersey woods
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
40:32
Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм
00:33
Watch Independent TV’s documentary The Body in the Woods trailer
05:22
Can Anthony Joshua fight his way back to the top of boxing?
06:57
Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?
03:55
Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions
04:02
What can be done to solve the refugee crisis? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:07
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
12:21
Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session
09:13
Irish rock band Touts launch new series of Music Box sessions
02:09
Music Box returns for a brand new series on Independent TV
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:49
Anthony Joshua calls out Tyson Fury after win over Jermaine Franklin
00:40
Mikel Arteta hails Gabriel Jesus after ending goal drought
00:54
Anthony Joshua ‘doesn’t need boxing’ ahead of match against Franklin
01:02
Chelsea will respect Barry’s ambition if he opts to join Bayern Munich
00:58
At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
00:49
Aerial video shows devastation after tornado rips through Mississippi
00:42
Eight dolphins die after washing onto beach in New Jersey
00:49
Kaley Cuoco’s sister meets her newborn daughter in tearful video
00:32
Harry Styles walks through Tokyo ‘with former flame’ Kiko Mizuhara
00:25
Watch: South Park pokes fun at Andrew Tate in latest episode
01:22
Phoebe Bridgers says “fans” “bullied” her on way to father’s funeral
00:59
BBC pays tribute to Paul O’Grady airing episode of Lily Savage’s show
01:00
King Charles and Queen Consort conclude Germany visit
00:23
Diver fights off 7ft ‘predator’ during underwater Florida exploration
00:22
Maya Jama becomes new face of Rimmel London makeup
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09