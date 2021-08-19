Hundreds of Afghans continued to gather at Kabul airport on Wednesday night, despite holding no travel documents or being promised a flight out of the capital.

The crowds surged forward every time Taliban forces opened a gate, prompting the insurgents to fire off warning shots to drive people back.

Afghan citizens in danger of being targetted by the Taliban for their work with US forces and organizations are also pleading with the Biden administration to ease the paperwork-intensive process behind leaving, fearing that tens of thousands of vulnerable people could be left behind.