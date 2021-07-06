Taliban insurgents, who have recently made big strides in grabbing territory in Afghanistan as US troops withdraw, invited journalists to a military base to show off weapons they had seized from the country’s military.

Many Afghans are attempting to leave the country amid mounting fears that if the group return to power, they will reimpose their austere version of Islamic law.

“If like in the past, girls are put in cages, their goals are trampled on, their wishes and dreams are ignored, then I think life would become meaningless,” one girl tells France 24 in the video.