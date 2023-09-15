Workers protest outside Tata Steel plant in Port Talbot with 3,000 jobs at risk

Protestors have gathered outside Tata Steel’s Port Talbot plant as it was revealed around 3,000 workers face the prospect of losing their jobs as part of a government-backed package to make the plant “greener”.

The Government is to pump up to £500 million into Britain’s biggest steelworks as part of plans to produce “greener” steel which could also hit thousands of jobs, sources have said.

Tata, the Indian conglomerate that owns the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales, will use the funding to help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity.