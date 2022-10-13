Kwasi Kwarteng refuses to comment on possible corporation tax U-turn

Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to confirm if there is going to be a government U-turn on corporation tax.

Reports on Thursday have suggested Liz Truss is on the verge of putting up corporation tax as part of a Downing Street plan to back down from the controversial mini-Budget.

“I speak to Number 10, I speak to the prime minister all the time,” the chancellor said from Washington DC.

“We are totally focused on delivering the growth plan... I am totally focused on the growth agenda.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.