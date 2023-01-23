Rishi Sunak has ordered an investigation into Nadhim Zahawi after the Tory party chairman paid a penalty to resolve a multimillion-pound tax dispute.

The prime minister has defied calls to sack the MP for Stratford-upon-Avon, who said he had "acted properly throughout" amid the settlement which was estimated at around £5m.

Mr Zahawi has insisted his "error" over shares in the YouGov polling company he co-founded was “careless and not deliberate."

The investigation will focus on Mr Zahawi’s ministerial declarations, but could extend to his prior tax arrangement and whether he lied to the media.

