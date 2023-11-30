Flames engulf overturned fuel truck in middle of road as explosion injures two

An overturned fuel truck exploded, injuring two people on a road in Thailand.

Shocking footage shows the six-wheeler engulfed in flames before exploding in the middle of the Rama III Road in Bangkok on 29 November.

Firefighters raced to the scene and successfully contained the fire shortly after 3pm local time.

At least two people were reported injured and taken to the Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital.

The Rama III Road was congested as authorities cleared the route and the cause of the accident is under investigation.