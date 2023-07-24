Football fans were disappointed when a pre-season friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City was cancelled on Sunday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The two teams were due to play at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but the match was abandoned as heavy rain battered the city causing widespread flash floods.

Thailand and neighbouring countries in Southeast Asia are approaching their annual monsoon rainy season which sees soaring temperatures followed by powerful rain storms leading to widespread flash floods.