Thailand prime minister visits scene of mass shooting at daycare centre

Thailand's prime minister has visited the daycare centre where at least 36 people, 24 of whom were children, were killed in a mass shooting on Thursday, 7 October.

The attack, the deadliest-ever mass shooting in Thailand, was carried out by a recently-fired police officer at a centre for children in Uthaisawan Na Klang district in Nong Bua Lamphu province at around 12:50pm local time.

Prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha joined a stream of people to pay tribute to the victims by laying flowers at the daycare centre.

