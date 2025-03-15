Road collapse in Thailand leaves at least five dead

An elevated road being constructed in Bangkok, Thailand, collapsed in the early hours of Saturday, 15 March, killing at least five people, according to officials.

The collapse also injured at least 24 other people at the construction site, transport minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said as he offered condolences.

Four workers and an engineer were killed, and no road users were affected as traffic lanes near the construction were closed at the time, Suriya added.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.