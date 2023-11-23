Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers swarm local stores

Last-minute shoppers swarmed local stores in Detroit, Michigan, ahead of Thanksgiving.

Supermarkets were “slammed busy” as locals stocked up on groceries, with some complaining about the price of food this year.

One woman, interviewed by Fox News outside her local Meijer store, said she spent $40 more on groceries than she did in 2022.

“Got to have it,” she said.

Other shoppers just needed to pick up some final items, with one woman buying stuffing and banana pudding.

Another local bought chips and dip to host his friends on Thanksgiving.