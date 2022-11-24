Terrifying video shows why you should never deep fry your Thanksgiving Turkey

Firefighters demonstrate why you shouldn’t deep-fry a frozen turkey in a resurfaced video from 2019.

The terrifying clip, first shared by the Phoenix Fire Department three years ago, shows the bird bursting into flames when dropped in hot oil.

Fire shoots up into the air, dwarfing the two officials.

The video, which resurfaces around Thanksgiving each year, is paired with a warning that urges Americans to cook their dinner safely.

“This, of course, is the worst-case scenario, a lot of elements go into this,” the department said.

