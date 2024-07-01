Theresa May leaves doorbell camera message while campaigning for Conservatives

Theresa May left a message on a constituent’s Ring doorbell camera while out canvassing for Perth and Kinross-shire Conservative candidate Luke Graham on Saturday, 29 June.

The former prime minister introduced herself before informing the homeowner she was putting a leaflet through their door as they were not in.

Ms May’s campaigning was praised online, with Labour councillor Adam Aston declaring the gesture “a lovely little message.”

It’s not the first time a former Tory leader has been recorded on a doorbell camera - David Cameron left a video message for a household in Hampshire earlier in June.