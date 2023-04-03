Thomas Cashman has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 42 years for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 34-year-old was found guilty of murdering the nine-year-old and the wounding with intent of her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, as he chased convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their Liverpool home on 22 August 2022.

Cashman refused to show up to Manchester Crown Court for sentencing on Monday 3 April.

In sentencing remarks in his absence, the judge said his crime “shocked not only Liverpool but the nation”.

