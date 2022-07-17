Tory leadership candidates set out why they should become prime minister

The Conservative leadership candidates set out why they believe they should become the next prime minister.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak said he is standing because “Britain’s potential is limitless” and believes he is the “best person to lead us into the future”.

Liz Truss said: “I want to unleash Britain’s potential.”

Former minister Kemi Badenoch said she is “the candidate who will tell you the truth.”

Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat said: “We know that things have been difficult and we need a clean start.”

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt said: “My life has been about service.”

