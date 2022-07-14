The results of the second ballot of the Conservative Party leadership contest have been announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee.

Suella Braverman was the only candidate to be eliminated, receiving 27 votes.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came out on top with 101 votes.MPs will now be re-balloted until only two candidates are left.

Members of the Conservative Party will then vote between the final two candidates to decide who will become leader of the party and prime minister.

