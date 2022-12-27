The latest round of the RMT worker strikes came to an end at 6am on Tuesday (27 December).

However, as passengers started to arrive later in the morning, they found themselves waiting around on empty platforms across the UK.

At London Paddington, hundreds were stuck due to overrunning engineering works.

“I’ve got work at 2pm, I don’t think I’ll make that,” one commuter, Tom Davies, said.

“I’ve been here since seven this morning and I found out [about delays] at 9:18am, when the train was meant to be leaving.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.