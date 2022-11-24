Mick Lynch joked that he wouldn’t speak to GB News during a press conference on Thursday, asking “is Nigel Farage here?” as the reporter asked her question.

The RMT chief was updating the press on a meeting he had with transport secretary Mark Harper when he made the comments.

“Oh, is Nigel Farage here? If he is, I’m not talking to you,” Lynch said before going on to answer the question.

“Right, is anyone here from a normal outlet, rather than GB News?” he then added, looking for questions from other journalists.

