Trump bizarrely claims he was shot because God wanted him to win election

Donald Trump bizarrely claimed he was shot because God wanted him to win the presidential election.

The former US president and Republican presidential candidate made his remarks to the National Faith Advisory Board at the Inaugural National Faith Summit in Powder Springs on Monday (28 October).

Speaking about the assassination attempt on his life at the Butler rally in Pennsylvania, Trump told the crowd: “I would like to think it’s because he [God] wants our country and maybe the world to be helped. Now we have to win the election.”