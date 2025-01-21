Lauren Boebert tells pardoned Jan 6 rioters: 'Come back to the Capitol for a tour‘

Lauren Boebert vowed to be the first member of Congress to offer pardoned January 6 rioters a guided tour of the US Capitol.

The Republican Congresswoman appeared outside a Washington, DC jail as people criminally charged with participating in the January 6 2021 attack on the Capitol left prison.

The 47th president issued “full pardons” for virtually all of them on Monday and commuted the sentences of 14 convicted members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to time served. Pending cases are being dismissed.

More than 1,500 people were criminally charged in connection with a mob’s assault on the historic building, fuelled by Trump’s bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from him.