Donald Trump has claimed the government knows more than it is telling the public about the mystery drones spotted flying over New Jersey.

Speaking at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday (16 December), the president-elect questioned why the Biden administration is keeping the public “in suspense”.

Trump claimed: “Look, our military knows where they took off from.”

When asked if he had received an intelligence briefing on the drones, Trump declined to answer.

“Our military knows, and our president knows, and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense,” Trump said.

The president-elect added: “Something strange is going on. For some reason they don’t want to tell the people.”