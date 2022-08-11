Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:18
Fox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong
A panelist on Fox News was shouted down by the show’s hosts after suggesting that Donald Trump was in the wrong following an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
When Jessica Tarlov suggested that Trump “did something really bad,” The Five’s Jeanine Pirro shouted that he “cooperated with [the FBI].”
Approximately 10 boxes of material were seized from Trump’s home on 8 August, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
The search was part of a Justice Department investigation into how Trump handled sensitive documents at the end of his administration.
