Fox News host shouted down as she suggests Trump may have done something wrong

A panelist on Fox News was shouted down by the show’s hosts after suggesting that Donald Trump was in the wrong following an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.

When Jessica Tarlov suggested that Trump “did something really bad,” The Five’s Jeanine Pirro shouted that he “cooperated with [the FBI].”

Approximately 10 boxes of material were seized from Trump’s home on 8 August, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The search was part of a Justice Department investigation into how Trump handled sensitive documents at the end of his administration.

