FBI reveals how close Trump was to golf course shooting suspect

The FBI revealed how close Donald Trump was to his Florida golf course shooting suspect.

A man with an AK-47-style weapon pushed the muzzle through the trees at the perimeter at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach while the former president was playing a round of golf on Sunday (15 September), prompting the Secret Service to open fire.

The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of the Republican presidential candidate.

When quizzed on how close Trump was to the suspected shooter, a FBI spokesman replied: “300 to 500 yards.”