Trump boasts he has glowing health report thanks to ‘improved diet’

Donald Trump marked Joe Biden’s 81st birthday on Monday 20 November by releasing a letter from his physician that reports the former president is in “excellent” physical and mental health.

The letter posted on the former president’s social media platform contained no details to support its claims - measures like weight, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, or the results of any test.

His report comes as age has emerged as a key issue of the 2024 presidential election, which could find Mr Trump and Mr Biden facing off once again.