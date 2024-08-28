Nancy Pelosi’s anger with Donald Trump after Jan 6 insurrection seen in new footage

Previously unseen footage from January 6 captures Nancy Pelosi's fury at Donald Trump following the Capitol riot.

The former House speaker's daughter Alexandra Pelosi had been making a film about her role - Pelosi in the House - when she recorded the interaction following the harrowing events which saw a pro-MAGA mob temporarily halt the certifiying of the 2020 election results and left five people dead.

Around 50 minutes of footage was given to the House Administration Committee, which has established a new investigation into Jan 6, by HBO this week.

“I just feel sick about what he did to the Capitol and the country today,” Pelosi says.