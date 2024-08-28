Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

New Jan 6 footage reveals Nancy Pelosi’s fury with Trump after Capitol riot

00:53

Holly Patrick | Wednesday 28 August 2024 21:39 BST

Nancy Pelosi’s anger with Donald Trump after Jan 6 insurrection seen in new footage

Previously unseen footage from January 6 captures Nancy Pelosi's fury at Donald Trump following the Capitol riot.

The former House speaker's daughter Alexandra Pelosi had been making a film about her role - Pelosi in the House - when she recorded the interaction following the harrowing events which saw a pro-MAGA mob temporarily halt the certifiying of the 2020 election results and left five people dead.

Around 50 minutes of footage was given to the House Administration Committee, which has established a new investigation into Jan 6, by HBO this week.

“I just feel sick about what he did to the Capitol and the country today,” Pelosi says.

Up next

Tana Ramsay cries as she opens up on heartache of losing stillborn son

01:45

Tana Ramsay cries as she opens up on heartache of losing stillborn son

Anton Du Beke weighs in on Strictly Come Dancing bullying row

01:05

Anton Du Beke weighs in on Strictly Come Dancing bullying row

Unusual food beauty hack helps keep hair hydrated and shiny

01:04

Unusual food beauty hack helps keep hair hydrated and shiny

Trump makes bold declaration about new batch of digital trading cards

00:46

Trump makes bold declaration about new batch of digital trading cards

Editor’s Picks

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength

07:01

Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker

06:12

Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker

More Editor’s Picks
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?

02:17

How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

06:41

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

13:19

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Travel Smart

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

07:27

How to travel sustainably around Europe by train

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

05:53

The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

04:30

Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

More Travel Smart
How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

07:14

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

09:29

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Sport

Paralympian who had heart attack makes emotional return to games

00:19

Paralympian who had heart attack makes emotional return to games

Cristiano Ronaldo sets record straight on retirement rumours

00:58

Cristiano Ronaldo sets record straight on retirement rumours

Paris Paralympics: Patrouille de France performs stunning flypast

00:22

Paris Paralympics: Patrouille de France performs stunning flypast

Emma Raducanu fights back tears after US Open defeat

00:25

Emma Raducanu fights back tears after US Open defeat

More Sport
WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63

01:45

WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63

David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him

00:56

David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him

Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool

00:39

Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death

00:50

Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Culture

Coldplay, Burna Boy, and Little Simz busk on Dublin’s Grafton Street

00:20

Coldplay, Burna Boy, and Little Simz busk on Dublin’s Grafton Street

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 first trailer teases Keanu Reeves’ Shadow

02:55

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 first trailer teases Keanu Reeves’ Shadow

Travis Kelce beams as Adam Sandler heaps praise on Taylor Swift

00:52

Travis Kelce beams as Adam Sandler heaps praise on Taylor Swift

Coldplay’s Chris Martin chills with busker ahead of band’s concert

01:22

Coldplay’s Chris Martin chills with busker ahead of band’s concert

More Culture
Pink shares backstage moment with Willow seconds before DNC duet

00:32

Pink shares backstage moment with Willow seconds before DNC duet

Katie Price reveals year-long addiction: ‘I’ve a confession to make’

00:58

Katie Price reveals year-long addiction: ‘I’ve a confession to make’

Freddie Flintoff makes cheeky joke during Indian tailor suit fitting

00:30

Freddie Flintoff makes cheeky joke during Indian tailor suit fitting

The Accident new trailer teases deadly bouncy castle drama

01:50

The Accident new trailer teases deadly bouncy castle drama

Lifestyle

Coldplay, Burna Boy, and Little Simz busk on Dublin’s Grafton Street

00:20

Coldplay, Burna Boy, and Little Simz busk on Dublin’s Grafton Street

Pink shares backstage moment with Willow seconds before DNC duet

00:32

Pink shares backstage moment with Willow seconds before DNC duet

Katie Price reveals year-long addiction: ‘I’ve a confession to make’

00:58

Katie Price reveals year-long addiction: ‘I’ve a confession to make’

Ludacris drinks water from glacier prompting health concerns from fans

00:28

Ludacris drinks water from glacier prompting health concerns from fans

More Lifestyle
Father filmed bouncing on bog ground: ‘Like walking on sponge cake’

00:19

Father filmed bouncing on bog ground: ‘Like walking on sponge cake’

Father interviews daughter on every first day of school in viral video

01:20

Father interviews daughter on every first day of school in viral video

First look: New Barbie-inspired flip phone released by HMD

01:00

First look: New Barbie-inspired flip phone released by HMD

Adorable moment six-year-old with rare condition gets new heart

00:46

Adorable moment six-year-old with rare condition gets new heart

Saudi Cup

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

01:36

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

00:42

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

01:26

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

00:32

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

More Saudi Cup
Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

00:31

Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

02:00

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

00:40

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver

00:58

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver