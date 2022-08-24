Jared Kushner denies being ‘mole’ that tipped off agents about Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, has denied accusations that he could be the "mole" that tipped off federal agents about documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Mary Trump, Mr Kushner's cousin, was asked during a podcast appearance if she thought there was a mole in Mr Trump's inner circle, and if so, whom she thought it could be.

“We need to look very hard at why he [Kushner] has been so quiet for so many months now....“It sounds like somebody in Jared’s position," Ms Trump said.

“It’s absolutely not true, categorically, in every way,” Mr Kushner said on Megyn Kelly's podcast.

