Martin Luther King’s son voices fears Donald Trump could tarnish father’s legacy

Martin Luther King’s son has voiced his fears Donald Trump will tarnish his father’s legacy.

Martin Luther King Jr said Trump’s election victory will make him work harder when it comes to the future of civil rights.

Luther King told BBC Radio 4 Today: “We have to work more diligently because of the issue around civil rights and around the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964.

“When my dad and his team were working, and my mother and her team, there were many battles that were lost, but you don’t stop working, you keep working and doing it harder.”