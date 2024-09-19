Farage says there’s some truth in Trump’s claim Haitian migrants are eating pets

Nigel Farage believes there is some truth in Donald Trump’s claim that Haitian migrants are eating pets in Ohio.

The former US president made the claim during a live ABC debate with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this month.

The Reform MP said he believes there is some truth to Trump’s comments.

Appearing on LBC on Thursday (19 September), Mr Farage said: “Whenever he says something like this that is absoluley crackers in the end there is always some truth in it.

“I’ll have a tenner with you that within the next month we find some evidence of it.”