Watch: Donald Trump hugs and comforts mother of murdered Rachel Morin

Donald Trump hugged and comforted Patty Morin, the mother of murdered Rachel Morin, in a special White House meeting.

The US president said Mrs Morin had “been through hell” as he comforted her at the Oval Office on Wednesday (16 April).

Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five from Maryland, was raped and murdered while out hiking. Her killer, Victor Martinez-Hernandez, a fugitive from El Salvador, was convicted of the crime.

Trump invited Mrs Morin to the White House as part of his push to defend his strict deportation policies.