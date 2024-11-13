Trump's defense secretary 'can’t remember washing hands once over last decade'

President-elect Donald Trump's new defense secretary once said that he could not remember washing his hands in ten years in bizarre footage that has resurfaced following his appointment.

In 2019, Fox News host Pete Hegseth declared on air that he has not washed his hands for 10 years because "germs are not a real thing".

He said he believes that germs do not exist because they cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Mr Trump will nominate Mr Hegseth to his Cabinet, the latest in a flurry of announcements about the shape of the incoming administration.