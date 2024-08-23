Trump says endorsement from RFK Jr would be ‘great honour’

Donald Trump has said he would be honoured to receive the endorsement of Robert F Kennedy Jr if the independent presidential candidate decides to drop out from the race.

Mr Kennedy’s campaign said earlier this week that he would address the nation on Friday 23 August in Arizona, where he will talk about “the present historical moment and his path forward.”

Ahead of the announcement, Mr Trump responded to reports that RFK Jr would endorse him after dropping out of the race.

“I have a lot of respect for RFK Jr, I’ve known him a long time,” he said.

“There are rumours that he is going to make an endorsement, that would be a great honour for me.”