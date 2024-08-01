Trump uses racist language to describe Native Americans in resurfaced 1993 clip

As Donald Trump faces growing criticism for falsely claiming that vice president Kamala Harris “happened to turn Black” only recently, a resurfaced clip from 1993 could cause more issues for him.

Trump made his comments about the vice president’s race at the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Wednesday (31 July).

But now, a video of him talking to Congress back in October 1993, shows Trump using discriminatory language when talking about planning permission being approved for Native American-owned casinos that would have been in direct competition with his casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey.