Donald Trump left his bulletproof stage to check on a supporter who fainted as he spoke at a rally in North Carolina.

The former president was seen calling for a doctor and suggesting it was “very hot here” after noticing the incident.

Mr Trump, flanked by security, then walked into the crowd to check on the person who was feeling unwell.

He was also seen hugging the attendee, drawing cheers from others in the audience.

Mr Trump had bulletproof glass panels on stage as he spoke at his first outdoor rally following an assassination attempt in July.