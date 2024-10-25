Independent TV
Trump claims Putin and Kim Jong-Un are ‘smart and streetwise’ and ‘at top of their game’
Donald Trump continued his praise of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, calling them "smart" and "streetwise" people as he spoke to supporters in Texas on Friday, 25 October.
The former president's comments came after South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence reported that thousands of North Korean troops have recently deployed to Russia to plug gaps in Moscow’s military.
After describing the leaders as "at the top of their game", something the US "doesn't have," Mr Trump appeared to thank an audience member for saying "that's why we have you."
