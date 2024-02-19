Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:31
Trump unveils golden $399 sneakers after fraud fine
Donald Trump has launched his own line of shoes after he was ordered to pay over $350m in a fraud ruling.
The former president unveiled his new “Never Surrender” high-top shoes at SneakerCon in Philadelphia on Saturday, 17 February.
His appearance was met with loud boos and cheers when he presented a pair of gold-coloured sneakers, which can be purchased for $399.
He is widely expected to be the Republican candidate in November’s US presidential election.
His move comes a day after Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron on 16 February restricted Mr Trump from doing business in New York after ruling he fraudulently inflated his net worth.
Up next
01:08
Baftas 2024 winner explains how film industry can be more ‘accessible’
02:19
Cringe, tears, and jokes: Best moments from Baftas 2024
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:16
Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager before Everton clash
00:25
Harry Styles shares mints with Mick Harford at Luton Town v Man United
00:56
Postecoglou responds to rumours linking him with Liverpool job
01:24
Sir Chris Hoy feeling ‘fine’ after revealing cancer diagnosis
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48
Greta Thunberg protests at museum event hours after court appearance
00:55
Watch: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell sing with Natasha Bedingfield
01:22
Roman Kemp makes major Capital Breakfast show announcement
01:07
Watch: Actor Matt Smith recalls Prince Harry calling him ‘grandad’
01:22