Trump unveils golden $399 sneakers after fraud fine

Donald Trump has launched his own line of shoes after he was ordered to pay over $350m in a fraud ruling.

The former president unveiled his new “Never Surrender” high-top shoes at SneakerCon in Philadelphia on Saturday, 17 February.

His appearance was met with loud boos and cheers when he presented a pair of gold-coloured sneakers, which can be purchased for $399.

He is widely expected to be the Republican candidate in November’s US presidential election.

His move comes a day after Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron on 16 February restricted Mr Trump from doing business in New York after ruling he fraudulently inflated his net worth.