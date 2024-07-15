Russian state news bulletins react to Trump being shot at political rally

Footage from Russian state TV has shown how the country responded to the news of Donald Trump being shot while at a rally in Pennsylvania.

In a report broadcast by Channel One, the host claimed that the former president was “an inch from death” and that the Secret Service had allegedly requested security enhancements before the event - to which “the Biden administration refused”.

Donald Trump has confirmed he is “fine” following the incident, and will still be in attendance at the RNC.

Suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot dead immediately after he opened fire.