Donald Trump declared tariffs will be the “best thing” the US has ever done, despite refusing to rule out a recession.

Speaking on board Air Force One on Sunday (9 March), the president said the tariffs he has imposed will make the US “rich again.”

He said: “The tariffs are going to be the greatest thing we’ve ever done as a country. It’s going to make our country rich again.”

“We have many companies, as you know, auto companies are opening up plants now. We’ve had four or five announced already. But many more are coming.”

Trump’s comments come after he refused to rule out a recession, when he was quizzed on the US economy during an interview with Fox News earlier that day.