Watch: Starmer refuses to rule out further benefit cuts after Trump’s tariffs

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out a fresh round of benefit cuts ahead of the autumn Budget, with Donald Trump’s tariffs threatening to blow a hole in the UK’s public finances.

To meet her fiscal rules in the spring statement, Rachel Reeves unveiled a swathe of cuts to those claiming benefits, with economists warning 250,000 people would be driven into poverty.

Asked by The Independent on Thursday, 3 April, whether he could rule out further benefit cuts to fill any hole in the public finances left by Mr Trump’s trade war, the PM said the Budget was a long way away.