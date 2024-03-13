South Dakota governor Kristi Noem posts bizarre plug for Texas dentist

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has posted a bizarre infomercial-style video on social media, heaping praise on a team of cosmetic dentists outside her state for giving her a smile she said she can be proud of.

The video, almost five minutes long, was captioned “I love my new family at Smile Texas and I am so grateful for their help fixing my smile for me.”

Ms Noem shared the post on her personal X account, which has nearly 500,000 followers.

She has been touted as a potential vice presidential pick for Donald Trump, who is expected to secure the Republican nomination.