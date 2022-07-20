Truss and Sunak to battle it out as prime minister as Brady announces ballot result

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will battle it out to become the next prime minister after Penny Mordaunt was eliminated from the Tory leadership race on Wednesday (20 July).

Mr Sunak, who has led the field from the start, held onto his first place with 137 votes.

In a late twist, Ms Mordaunt, who was second in the four previous rounds of voting, was dramatically overtaken at the last minute by Ms Truss, who took 113 votes to 105.

Tory members will now choose their next leader - and the country’s prime minister – in a secret ballot.

