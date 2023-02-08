Sister shields younger brother from dust during 36-hour wait under rubble in Syria

A young girl protected her little brother as they lay trapped in earthquake rubble for 36 hours.

The two children were lodged under the concrete remains of their home in Syria after the devastating quake, and endured a freezing wait before being rescued.

In footage shared on social media, Mariam, the elder sibling, is seen gently stroking her younger brother’s head as they lie wedged between debris.

Her arm can be seen covering her brother’s face, offering some protection from the clouds of dust billowing from the fallen buildings.

