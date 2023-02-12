Search team rescues nine-year-old boy from rubble 120 hours after Turkey earthquake

A nine-year-old boy was rescued from rubble 120 hours after an earthquake struck Turkey on Monday, 6 February.

Footage posted on Twitter by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shows military pulling the young child to safety from Kahramanmaras on Friday evening.

The boy was trapped underneath rubble with his family, the IDF said.

Survivors are ever fewer days after the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck Turkey and Syria.

At least 28,000 people across both countries have been killed in the earthquake, and hundreds of thousands have been left homeless in the middle of winter.

