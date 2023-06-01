Recep Tayyip Erdoğan won the presidential election in Turkey with more than 52 per cent of the votes, but what will happen to political dissidents and exiled citizens after he secured five more years in power?

Speaking to Independent TV, Kurdishjournalist and artist Zehra Dogan said: “This [election] has stolen at least another five years of my life because I can’t go back to my country.”

The 34-year-old was jailed in 2017 on terrorism charges over a controversial painting she created.

During this time she received the support of street artist Banksy who created the 70ft-long Free Zehra Dogan mural.

Ms Dogan added: “This is like being in another prison, for me and thousands of others.

“After my first exhibition [in London] I was wanted by the police again.

“Banksy wrote a reference letter to the British government, saying I should stay in England. Now I live in exile in Europe.”