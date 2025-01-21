A survivor of a deadly fire at a 12-storey hotel at a popular ski resort in Turkey has spoken out for the first time.

Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said at least 66 people were killed and at least 51 others were injured in the blaze at the Grand Kartal hotel in the resort of Kartalkaya in Bolu province's Koroglu mountains on Tuesday, 21 January.

Atakan Yelkovan, a guest staying on the third floor of the hotel, said: "They dangled down a sheet [to escape]. Some were trying to get in, some were trying to jump out. Some had children inside, some had friends inside. We tried to take shelter in another hotel."