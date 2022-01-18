'Stop with your b******t' Mexican news anchor rants about antivaxxers live on air

A Mexican TV news anchor went on an expletive-laden on-air rant about anti-vaxxers and the importance of wearing masks correctly.

Presenter Leonardo Schwebel started the Telediario Guadalajara’s El Pulso program by demonstrating how to wear a face mask correctly.

“You damned anti-vaxxers, group of a***hole," he shouts into the camera while waving his mask.

"Stop with your b******t.

"Stop screwing the whole world. At least cover yourself with the damn face mask and stop screwing up the whole world. You anti-vaxxers are a***hole.

"Put on the face mask. I’m leaving."

