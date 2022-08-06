A golf course in Kent has been left parched and dry amid further heatwave worries.

Parts of England are already facing a hosepipe ban, with temperatures in some parts of the country expected to reach low or mid-30s Celsius by the end of next week.

Footage from the Littlestone Golf Club near New Romney shows already damaged land, with very little green grass remaining on the course.

A hosepipe and sprinkler ban will come into force across Kent and Sussex on 12 August.

