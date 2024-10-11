Aurora borealis: Northern lights dazzle UK and Ireland in rare display

Skygazers in England, Scotland, and Ireland were treated to an extraordinary aurora borealis (Northern Lights) show on Thursday, 10 October.

The dazzling natural phenomenon was visible across England, Scotland and Ireland during the night and could be seen as far south as Kent and East Anglia.

The sun has now entered its period of greatest activity, which means Britons could be seeing more colourful displays of the aurora borealis until the middle of next year.

The current peak is expected to last until mid-2025, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.