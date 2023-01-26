If you’re planning to run from police, you’d better hope Britain’s fastest cop isn’t on your tail.

PC Luke Watson, acting sergeant for Essex Police’s Waltham Abbey Town Team, has earned an impressive moniker for his 100 per cent record in footraces against suspects.

In nearly six years as a police officer, nobody attempting to flee has got away from him.

Newly-released bodycam footage shows Watson in action, scaling a fence before he catches and arrests a number of suspects.

