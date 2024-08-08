UK riots: Will Mellor reveals daughter too scared to leave house

Actor Will Mellor has called for the UK riots to stop, as he pleaded with people to move forward in an emotional social media post.

Taking to X, the Coronation Street star admitted that he is “sick of waking up to all this horrible, negative, hateful s***e on social media” and that his daughter is “scared about going out”.

“That’s wrong, man. It’s just... how can we not all see that all we are is people. That’s all we are. The actions of a few don’t represent the rest - there are bad eggs in every single culture,” Mellor added, before concluding: “Come on man, we can do better than this.”